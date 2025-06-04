Fair 84°

DWI Driver Trapped After Crashing Into Tree: Holmdel PD

A 56-year-old Holmdel man had to be extricated from his vehicle after he crashed into a tree while driving drunk on Tuesday, June 3, authorities said.

A drunk driver crashed his car in Holmdel

 Photo Credit: Holmdel Police
Sam Barron

At 4:25 p.m., a 2021 Jeep, operated by George Vellios, was traveling southbound on Holmdel Road when it crossed into the northbound lane, left the roadway and struck a tree, Holmdel police said.

Vellios was removed from the vehicle by the Holmdel Fire Department and was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

Vellios was charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, among other traffic offenses, police said.

