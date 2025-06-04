DWI Driver Trapped After Crashing Into Tree: Holmdel PD

At 4:25 p.m., a 2021 Jeep, operated by George Vellios, was traveling southbound on Holmdel Road when it crossed into the northbound lane, left the roadway and struck a tree, Holmdel police said.

Vellios was removed from the vehicle by the Holmdel Fire Department and was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

Vellios was charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, among other traffic offenses, police said.

