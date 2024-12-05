'What A Title': Bob Dylan Raves About Hoboken-Shot Biopic Starring Timothée Chalamet

"There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!)," Dylan wrote on social media. "Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me. The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s 'Dylan Goes Electric' – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie read the book."

'A Complete Unknown', which open Christmas Day, was shot throughout the Garden State, including in Hudson, Essex, Passaic and Cape May counties from the end of March through May, Steven Gorelick, the director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission said.

Regular sightings of Chalamet, who is generating his Oscar buzz for his performance as the iconic singer-songwriter, and other stars like Elle Fanning in places like Hoboken were shared on social media. The movie follows Dylan when he arrives in New York City in the 1960s and within a few years becomes one of the biggest names in music.

The film is directed by James Mangold, who previously directed the Johnny Cash biopic "Walk the Line." Dylan serves as an executive producer of the film.

To view the trailer, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hoboken and receive free news updates.