Video: Hoboken Woman Arrested Minutes Apart In Same Morning

Dina Elbanna's back-to-back arrests on Friday, April 18 were shared on YouTube by Transparency Bodycam.

Elbanna was first arrested at 7-Eleven on 422 Washington Street around 9:26 a.m. on Friday, April 18.

Employees told police that Elbanna had entered the store even though she had previously been told not to, Transparency Bodycam reports. They also said she tried to drink coffee without paying for it. When officers Font and Anthony Rutkowski tried to speak with her, they say she gave them a false name and refused to provide ID.

According to the arrest report, Elbanna was charged with:

Obstruction of the Administration of the Law, a Disorderly Person’s Offense

Criminal Trespassing, a Disorderly Person’s Offense

She was released pending a court appearance.

But minutes later, Elbanna was reportedly back in police custody — this time, at the Starbucks near headquarters on 51 Newark St.

Police received another disturbance call around 11:23 a.m., and Officer Rutkowski found Elbanna at the scene by 11:30 a.m., the police report says. He placed her in handcuffs and waited for an ambulance.

Employees at Starbucks told police that Elbanna had eaten a $4 cheese stick without paying. While officers were attempting to restrain her, police say she broke one of their watches.

She was charged a second time that day with criminal mischief, a disorderly person's offense.

Elbanna was taken to Hoboken University Medical Center for evaluation and held until cleared.

Court records also show Elbanna was previously arrested for shoplifting in Clifton on Oct. 6, 2024.

