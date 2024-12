The shopliftings occurred between Friday, Aug. 30 and Tuesday, Nov. 26, Hoboken police said. Each time, the shoplifters entered the store at 313 Washington St., took multiple items, and left without paying, taking more than $39,000 in merchandise, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to email Milnec@hobokenpdnj.gov or Campoverdej@hobokenpdnj.gov.

