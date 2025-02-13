Search Underway For Three Hoboken Shooting Suspects, Police Say

At 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, two groups known to each other got into a dispute, resulting in shots being fired near the intersection of Fourth and Jackson Streets, a spokesperson for the Hoboken Police Department said. All involved parties dispersed the area immediately following the gunfire, authorities said.

Elias Mercado, an 18-year-old Kearny resident was arrested and charged with criminal attempted murder for his role in the shooting, authorities said. He remains at the Hudson County Correctional Center, authorities said.

A follow-up investigation by the Hoboken Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, resulted in the identification of three other individuals wanted in connection with the incident, authorities said. Criminal complaints have been issued for their arrests, authorities said.

Hoboken police are working to identify three additional persons of interest, who fled the scene after Mercado fired the shots, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to email Det. Connor Milne at Milnec@hobokenpdnj.gov or call 201-420-2100 ext. 3126.

