Sean Kingston Performing At Madd Hatter In Hoboken For Double Birthday Bash: 'It's Going Down'

On Thursday, Feb. 6, Kingston is coming to celebrate not just his own birthday but also the birthday of Madd Hatter part-owner Michael Khoury. It’s going to be double the fun and double the celebration.

"I’m pulling up Hoboken, New Jersey, it’s going down," soon-to-be 35-year-old Kingston said on Instagram, shouting out Khoury. "We’re going all the way up, it’s about to be a movie."

From “Beautiful Girls” to “Fire Burning,” Kingston will take the stage to perform the hits that made him a global sensation. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets start at just $20, with VIP options available up to $180. Whether you’re a die-hard Sean Kingston fan or just looking for a legendary night out, this event has you covered.

Madd Hatter, located at 221 Washington St., will keep the party going with epic drink specials to toast the birthday boys in style. It’s not every day you get to celebrate alongside a chart-topping artist and a local legend, so grab your crew and make plans to join the fun.

Secure your tickets (click here for that), show up ready to party, and let’s make Sean Kingston and Michael Khoury’s birthdays a night to remember in Hoboken!

