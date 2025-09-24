Mostly Cloudy 72°

PCP: 2 Busted For Selling Narcotics In Hoboken, Police Say

Two people were arrested and charged for selling PCP in Hoboken, authorities recently announced.

Hoboken police

 Photo Credit: HOBOKEN PD (Facebook)
Sam Barron

On Monday, Sept. 15 at 12:45 p.m., detectives observed two individuals engaged in a narcotics transaction involving a cigarette dipped in phencyclidine, PCP on the 300 block of Jackson Street, Hoboken police said.

Officers located both men, Kevin Salamanca, a 42-year-old North Arlington resident and Marquis Praylow, a 29-year-old Hoboken resident.

Salamanca was found to be in possession of a cigarette soaked in PCP, police said. Praylow, who fled when he saw officers, was seen discarding an item as he ran away, police said.

After he was apprehended by officers, he was found to be in possession of 22 wax-like folds and a small jar containing a gold liquid, suspected to be PCP nearby, police said.

Police also recovered $148 in cash, officers said.

They were charged with multiple charges of CDS distribution and possession, police said.

