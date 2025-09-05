Motorcyclists Who Terrorized Hoboken Streets At Large: Police

On Monday, Aug. 25 at 7:15 p.m., officers observed three motorcycles enter Hoboken via the 14th Street Viaduct and turn south onto Willow Avenue, police said. None of the bikers were wearing helmets and all failed to obey traffic signals, police said.

The three motorcycles were observed on Washington Street where they eluded multiple attempts by officers to stop them and continued traveling throughout Hoboken ignoring red lights and stop signs, police said. Two of the motorcycles fled Hoboken via the 14th Street Viaduct eventually making their way into Jersey City and one, which had two people on board, exited over the Park Avenue Bridge into Weehawken, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. William Collins at (201) 420-2100 ext. 3152, or [email protected].

The motorcyclists face numerous motor vehicle violations and criminal charges of eluding, police said.

