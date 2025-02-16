Man Who Threatened NY Synagogue Arrested On Hudson County Side Of Lincoln Tunnel: Report, Nypd

A spokesperson for the NYPD said an individual was arrested by the Port Authority Police Department on the New Jersey side of the Lincoln Tunnel around 5:30 p.m. Friday. That suspect was identified as Luis Ramirez, 23, by ABC7. Charges against Ramirez were pending.

Ramirez posted one specific threat on X targeting Central Synagogue at Lexington Avenue and East 55th Street, police said.

He wrote: "I WILL BE VISITING MY BROTHERS AND SISTERS IN NYC TOMORROW PULL UP TO SHABBAT AT THE CENTRAL SYNAGOGUE 6PM."

He posted another bizarre tirade on Friday talking about the Holocaust and affiliations to Adolf Hitler in a past life.

ABC7 says Ramirez was lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

