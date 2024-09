At 5:35 p.m., officers responded to Pier A park on reports that a person hit a goose on purpose with a bike, Hoboken police said. Police found Andrew Mullin, who fit the description of the individual, and arrested him, officers said.

Mullin was charged with cruelty to animals and issued summons for riding an e-bike on a walkway, police said. He was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility, police said.

