Man Dressed As Deadpool Remains At Large After Hoboken Halloween Assault: Police

On Thursday, Oct. 31 at 9 p.m., a woman reported she was walking northbound on the 50 block of Washington Street when a man dressed as Deadpool, wearing all red, ran directly into her and struck her, possibly intentionally, Hoboken police said.

The woman was knocked down causing injuries to her mouth and knee. "Deadpool" and three other individuals continued to run from the scene, police said.

The faux Deadpool faces charges of aggravated assault, police said. The other three individuals were wearing black pants and a gray sweatshirt, white pants, black sweatshirt, and a ski-mask, and blue pants, ski mask, and a dinosaur backpack.

Anyone with information on this incident or who can identify the individuals in the attached photos, is asked to call Det. Paul Quinn at (201) 420-2100, ext. 3147 or email Quinnp@hobokenpdnj.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hoboken and receive free news updates.