Hoboken Wants You To Weigh In On New Skatepark

The skatepark planned for Maritime Park will be replacing the existing Castle Point Skatepark, the city said. Along with skateboarders, the skatepark plans to accommodate BMX riders, scooters, and roller skaters. Construction is set to begin in Summer 2025.

“We are committed to making Maritime Park a place that reflects the diverse interests and needs of our community," said Mayor Ravi Bhalla. "The expanded skatepark will be an integral part of the park, offering a state-of-the-art space for residents of all ages to enjoy. I encourage everyone to participate in the survey and share their thoughts on what would make this feature of the park truly special.”

The skatepark is part of other features coming to Maritime Park, including a large flexible lawn, an expanded beach with a new Learning Pier for increased shoreline access, and a play area featuring natural materials and structures.

The Hudson River Waterfront Walkway would be extended through the park along the river's edge to complete the final segment along Hoboken's waterfront.

The survey asks people what they like and don't like about the existing Castle Point Skatepark and what they like and don't like about other skateparks in the region. It also inquires about street features skaters would be interested in like stairs and drops and rails, and what ledge styles skaters would prefer.

Hoboken is also interested in what the city can do to make the new skatepark unique to the community.

Residents can take the online survey through Monday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.

A Maritime Park Skatepark meetup will take place at Castle Point Skatepark at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. City staff and members of the City’s skatepark design team from SCAPE Studios and Action Sports Design will be in attendance to listen to the community’s preferences specifically for the skatepark design and encourage participation in the skatepark online survey. A community meeting to discuss the proposed plans for the entirety of Phase 1 of Maritime Park will be held later this fall.

To take the survey, click here.

