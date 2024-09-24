Jersey City Man Bit, Spat On Hoboken Police: Authorities

At 8:10 p.m., officers were on the 300 block of Jackson Street when they observed a verbal dispute between Mickey Mendez and a 29-year-old Hoboken resident on Hoboken Housing Authority property, Hoboken police said. The two men got into a car, but police stopped them from leaving when a witness reported a firearm may be in the vehicle, officers said.

While officers were conducting an on-scene investigation, Mendez began walking away, ignoring orders to stay, police said.. It was learned he was not a resident of HHA and was arrested for defiant trespassing and obstruction of justice, police said.

During the arrest, Mendez resisted by tensing up and flailing his arms and his body, causing multiple officers to fall on the grass, police said. He also bit one of the officers on the arm and once in handcuffs, he spit, hitting one officer in the eye, police said.

He was also charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and throwing bodily fluids, police said. He was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility, police said.

