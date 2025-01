The Ben & Jerry's at 405 Washington St. reopened on Wednesday, Jan. 22 following a brief closure for renovations that left those with a sweet tooth (even in the bitter cold) filled with anxiety when they walked by and saw the store closed and papered over.

"We're excited to be back up and running, ready to serve our delicious treats to the community once again," Kath Olayres, a spokesperson for Ben & Jerry's said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hoboken and receive free news updates.