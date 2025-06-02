24 People Arrested In Hoboken Drug Bust: Police

Officers began investigating after receiving numerous community complaints about suspected drug sales and frequent loitering in the area, a spokesperson for the Hoboken police said.

Detectives conducted extensive surveillance operations, using unmarked vehicles and plainclothes officers, leading to multiple arrests over the course of several weeks, police said.

Nine of those arrested face more serious charges related to the distribution of a controlled dangerous substance distribution within 500 feet of public housing, and distribution within 1,000 feet of a school. These individuals include:

• 36-year-old Michael Bates of Hoboken

• 30-year-old Julian Braxton of Hoboken

• 23-year-old Jaden Crandell of Hoboken

• 44-year-old Tyrone Miles of Hoboken

• 30-year-old Jordan Perez of Jersey City

• 30-year-old Spencer Perez of Hoboken

• 49-year-old Jamal Pittman of Hoboken

• 25-year-old Raffaelle Spadavecchia of Hoboken

• 20-year-old Justin Villafane of Hoboken

Fifteen others were also arrested and charged with lesser crimes such as possession of CDS, including:

• 61-year-old Michael Dubreuil of Jersey City

• 25-year-old Luis Dutan-Pinguil of West New York

• 51-year-old Marcus Jackson of Jersey City

• 25-year-old Calvesia King of Hoboken

• 59-year-old Richard Medina of Jersey City

• 55-year-old Antonio Melendez of Hoboken

• 48-year-old Jose Mongon of Hoboken

• 30-year-old Edgar Najera of Hoboken

• 26-year-old Jose Najera of Hoboken

• 50-year-old Phillip Realpe of Jersey City

• 62-year-old Anthony Rhodes of Hoboken

• 55-year-old John Robles of Hoboken

• 37-year-old Otoniel Roman of Union City

• 63-year-old Domingo Santiago of Hoboken

• 29-year-old Jacob Smith of Hoboken

During the arrests, police seized 35.6 grams of crack cocaine and 105.6 grams of heroin, along with $688 in cash, officers said

