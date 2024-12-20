18-Year-Old Kearny Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shots Fired In Hoboken: Authorities

At 1 p.m., two groups known to each other got into a dispute, resulting in shots being fired near the intersection of Fourth and Jackson Streets, a spokesman for the Hoboken Police Department said. All involved parties dispersed the area immediately following the gunfire, authorities said.

Mercado was located in a nearby building where he was arrested for criminal attempted murder, authorities said. A search of Mercado turned up a bullet casing, 14 wax folds containing a white powdery substance suspected to be heroin, 17 vials containing small white rocks, suspected to be CDS crack cocaine, and $126 in cash, authorities said.

Mercado was charged with burglary, weapons and drugs offenses, authorities said.

