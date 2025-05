Two tickets, one sold in Hoboken and the other in North Brunswick, each matched all five numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Wednesday, May 7, splitting the $150,000 prize.

The tickets were sold at Prime Time Convenience on Willow Avenue in Hoboken and Raceway on Route 1 South in North Brunswick.

The winning numbers were 03, 09, 19, 24 and 36. The XTRA was 04 and the Bullseye was 19.

