Missing Hillside Man Last Seen In Newark: Police

Lucio Mendez Amador was last seen at 7 pm in the area of Wainwright St. and Chancellor Ave. in Newark, Hillside police said.

Mendez Amador is a Hispanic man with short black hair and a tattoo on his right forearm of a scorpion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with New York written on the front, black wool skull cap and white sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Mendez Amador is asked to contact the Hillside Police Department at 973-926-5800.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hillside and receive free news updates.