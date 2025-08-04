Hillside Man Who Fired Gunshots At Police ID’d: AG

Members of the United States Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force were in Newark assisting the Newark Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Team with executing an arrest warrant on Shaquan Landrum for attempted murder and other criminal charges stemming from a past incident in Hillside, the State Attorney General’s Office said.

That afternoon, law enforcement tracked Landrum inside a home on Irvine Turner Boulevard, authorities said.

Landrum barricaded himself inside the residence, firing gunshots, striking a police car behind which officers had taken cover, authorities said.

A Newark police officer fired at Landrum, striking and wounding him, authorities said. Landrum was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

A search of his residence turned up a rifle and a handgun, authorities said.

Landrum is charged with attempted murder, attempt to cause serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, possession of an assault firearm, possession of a privately made firearm without a serial number, endangering the welfare of a child, and other offenses, authorities said.

