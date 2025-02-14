Hillside Getaway Driver Convicted In Fatal Drive-By Newark Shooting Learns Fate: Prosecutor

Justen Couram was found guilty last November for the death of Quamir Nelson in Newark in December 2021, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said.

Nelson was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle on Pomona Avenue near the intersection of Aldine Street, Stephens said.

During the investigation, a vehicle registered to Couram was identified in surveillance footage as transporting the unknown shooter to and from the location where Nelson was murdered, Stephens said.

Further investigation confirmed Couram’s role as the getaway driver, Stephens said.

