Hillside Getaway Driver Convicted In Fatal Drive-By Newark Shooting Learns Fate: Prosecutor

A 23-year-old Hillside man was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Friday, Feb. 14 after being convicted of first degree murder in the fatal shooting late 2021, authorities said.

Justen Couram

 Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

Justen Couram  was found guilty last November for the death of Quamir Nelson in Newark in December 2021,  Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said.

Nelson was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle on Pomona Avenue near the intersection of Aldine Street, Stephens said.

During the investigation, a vehicle registered to Couram was identified in surveillance footage as transporting the unknown shooter to and from the location where Nelson was murdered, Stephens said.

Further investigation confirmed Couram’s role as the getaway driver, Stephens said.

