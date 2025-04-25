Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Heroin, Guns: Somerset Man Found Guilty, Feds Say

On Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, Lawrence Township police responded to Route 1 near the Quaker Bridge Mall after they were alerted to a car stopped in the middle of the highway, US Attorney Alina Habba said.

Officers found Malachi Muhammad unresponsive and as they attempted to wake him, they noticed the handle of a handgun in between his legs, Habba said. Muhammad was removed from his vehicle and placed under arrest, Habba said.

A search of his vehicle turned up 91 pills of methamphetamine, 468 wax folds of fentanyl and heroin, 5 bags of cocaine, and five additional firearms, including two semi-automatic rifles, and over 150 rounds of ammunition, Habba said.

Muhammad was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, Habba said. Muhammad was also convicted of one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of unlawful possession of firearms by a convicted felon, following a one-week trial, Habba said.

The jury deliberated less than two hours before returning the guilty verdict, Habba said.

