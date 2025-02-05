Man Killed In Single Car Crash: Hillsborough PD

At 7:46 a.m., officers responded to a collision along New Centre Road, Hillsborough police said, and found an unconscious driver in the driver's seat, police said.

The occupant, who has not been identified, was removed from the vehicle by responding officers, who began life saving measures, police said. The driver was transported to Robert Wood Johnson Somerset where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

