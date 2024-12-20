'Impractical Jokers' Star Mingles With Fans At Kringle's Market: You Can Meet Him Too

James Murray—better known as “Murr” from truTV’s hit show Impractical Jokers—delighted fans at the festive event last weekend at Carriage Farm. And he's coming back on Saturday, Dec. 21 to do it all again.

Murray's visit adds an extra spark to the beloved Kringle Market, which Flounder Brewing started four years ago. The event has grown into a cherished holiday tradition, inviting visitors to shop, sip, and celebrate the season with an array of festive attractions.

Bella Pizza owner Akhtar Farzaie shared his excitement after meeting Murray last weekend.

“He was an awesome guy—very friendly and funny, just like he is on the show,” said Farzaie, adding that Murr is a regular at his pizzeria. The comic even told Farzaie his shop is his favorite.

The market features more than 40 unique vendors offering one-of-a-kind gifts, while Central Jersey Nurseries anchors the festivities with Christmas trees, wreaths, and other seasonal décor. Guests can also enjoy Flounder Brewing’s craft beer and warmed cider from Bellemara, sold by local charity Steps Together to benefit their mission.

Holiday highlights include a brass quintet performing traditional carols, a holiday recital by a local dance company, and Santa photo ops inside Flounder Brewing.

Event Details:

Dates: Saturday, Dec. 21 and Sunday, Dec. 22

Parking: $10 per car (free after 4:30 p.m. for brewery and distillery visitors)

Parking Opens: 10:50 a.m.

Weather Note: In case of inclement weather, cancellations will be announced the morning of the event.

Restrictions: No outside alcohol permitted.

