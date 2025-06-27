Overcast 66°

Hillsborough Man Threatened to Cut Off Elected Official, Judge’s Fingers: Feds

A 58-year-old man who previously lived in Hillsborough Township was charged on Thursday, June 26, with making violent threats against three judges, an elected official and a Somerset County resident, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/sergeitokmakov-3426571
Sam Barron

Abhinaba Barthakur is charged with five counts of transmitting a threat in interstate or foreign commerce and one count of retaliating against a federal judge by threat, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said.. He left the United States for India in 2018 and has not returned.

In July 2020, Barthakur called an elected official whose office was in Somerville and threatened to assault them, removing the official's fingers, Habba said.

Two months later, Barthakur called the chambers of a New Jersey Superior Court judge in the Somerset Vicinage Civil Division and left voicemails in which he threatened to remove the judge's fingers. Barthakur made the same threat to another judge in the Somerset Vicinage Family Division, Habba said.

On Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 Barthakur called a resident of Somerset County and left a voicemail threatening to assault and murder them, including using a .22-caliber handgun to injure and kill them, Habba said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, Barthakur called the chambers of a United States District Court Judge and threatened to assault and murder them, using a .22 caliber handgun, Habba said.

