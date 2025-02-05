Hillsborough Man Chatted With Kids, Sent Out Child Porn: Prosecutor

An investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office was launched into Adam Rose after they received information of child pornography being uploaded on social media platforms, Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, along with members of the Hillsborough Township Police Department, executed a search warrant at Rose’s residence, seizing electronic devices from the residence for further forensic analysis, authorities said.

Rose was found to be communicating via a social media platform with a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, authorities said.

Rose was charged with distribution of child sexual abuse materials and possession of child sexual abuse materials, providing obscene material to a minor, and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

He was released following a court appearance, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hillsborough and receive free news updates.