Former Rutgers Professor Had 1K Vids Of Child Porn: Feds

Between September 2021 and November 2021, Elliott Souder, on his home computer, connected to an Internet-based peer-to-peer network and requested three videos depicting child sexual abuse, US Attorney Alina Habba said.

A search of Souder’s Somerset residence in March 2022 turned up over 1,000 images and videos of child pornography on his hard drive, including images and videos of prepubescent children, toddlers and infants, and sadomasochism on children, Habba said.

According to Ratemyprofessors.com, Souder was a writing professor at Rutgers. On his Linkedin page, which has been taken down, Souder said he had 15 years of teaching experience.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hillsborough and receive free news updates.