Flight Crew Raises $18K For Family Of Hillsborough Nurse Jay McChesney

Jay, of Hillsborough, died on Friday, Aug. 30, leaving behind his wife, Jennette and their three children, Jordan, James, and Joe. Nicknamed an "All American Hero," Jay was a founding member of the Atlantic Air 1 medevac team and was a nurse at Robert Wood Johnson after having spent 24 years serving in the Coast Guard.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 3, more than $18,000 had been raised on the GoFundMe for the McChesney family, launched by Paul Papasavas (on behalf of Jay's former Atlantic Air flight crew) along with his brother and sister-in-law, Tina and Kevin Murphy.

"For those who knew Jay, no further introduction is necessary," the fundraiesr reads. "His impact speaks for itself. Jay gave selflessly to his family, friends, and country, embodying the true spirit of service. He believed in hard work, personal responsibility, and financial discipline.

"However, nothing could prepare a family for the hardships associated with a years long debilitating disease and the loss of their primary income. Now, as his family navigates the profound loss of their beloved Jay, we humbly ask for your support."

Papasavas met Jay in 2005, at the very inception of the Atlantic Air 1 medevac program.

"If we ever needed comedy relief, a view of the lighter side of things, Jay would give his two cents (and more!)," he said.

"I can't remember how many Cheese-Steak Fridays we had together with Jay and Lynch. How many LZs we landed at. How many people he helped and touched in his life."

Not only was Jay a colleague to Papasavas, he was a first responder, having helped his parents numerous times while working at RWJ, Papasavas said.

Matt Mocarsky was a critical transport nurse at RWJ while Jay was working in the emergency room as a nurse.

"Hard to miss Jay, he always had an upbeat personality and always the funniest person in the room," Mocarsky said. "More importantly it was the way he interacted with his patients."

Mocarsky said Jay had a "caring way" — one that made people feel at ease.

When Jay left RWJ for Atlantic Health, he brought Mocarsky with him, helping him land a job he's held for more than 17 years, he said.

Like Papasavas, Jay was a nurse to Mocarsky's family, too.

"My dad fought cancer for many years and has since passed on. Throughout the years my dad received radiation therapy in the special procedures area where Jay had currently worked," he said. "It always put my at ease knowing Jay was in the room with him and while he only met Jay a handful of times, my dad would always talk about Jay and ask how he was doing, he left a lasting impression on him. He truly was unforgettable.":

Jay's motto was, "Just do good," Mocarsky said.

"I learned many life lessons from Jay, I’d like to think in some ways I’m a better person because of him. He touched the lives of so many including my own and will be sorely missed."

Click here to donate to the McChesney family.

