2 People Found Dead, Armed Man Critical After Police Shootout: Somerset County Prosecutor

At 6:24 p.m., Hillsborough Township police conducted a welfare check at a residence on Cornell Trail, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and Hillsborough Township Chief of Police Michael McMahon said.

While performing a check on the second floor of the residence, law enforcement encountered a man with a weapon, which resulted in a Hillsborough Township Police Officer discharging his duty weapon and striking the assailant, authorities said.

Officers immediately began performing life saving measures on the assailant, who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Officers discovered two victims, a man and a woman, located within two separate bedrooms on the second floor of the residence, authorities said. They were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A postmortem examination is scheduled to be performed by the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the victims and determine the cause and manner of death, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

