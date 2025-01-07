Three Pets Perish In Two-Alarm Sussex County Fire: Fundraiser

At 6:30 a.m. first responders were on scene of the structure fire in Barry Lakes, Vernon Police said. The home was fully engulfed in flames within minutes with the homeowner safely outside, police said.

Numerous fire departments were able to quickly extinguish the fire, police said.

The fundraiser set up to support the homeowner has raised more than $10,000 as of Monday, Jan. 6.

"This is not anyway anyone deserved to start their year off," Lidia Ortiz, who organized the fundraiser said. "We truly appreciate anything to help. As they always said, it is the smallest things that matter.

