Delivery Truck Overturns, Leaking Heating Oil: Vernon PD

At 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Route 515 near the Acme Plaza and found the truck overturned, police said.

The driver of the tanker was able to safely exit the vehicle and was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash, police said. The fuel container affixed to the vehicle was damaged, which subsequently caused large amounts of home heating oil to leak onto the roadway, police said.

Due to the fluid spill, County Route 515 was required to be shut down for a prolonged period of time to control potential runoff and facilitate an investigation and a safe clean-up by responding personnel, police said.

This investigation is ongoing with summonses pending, police said.

