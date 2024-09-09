Fair 75°

Two $10K Mega Millions Tickets Purchased In Hazlet, Sayreville

Two lottery tickets worth $10,000 were sold in Middlesex and Monmouth counties, officials said.

E-Z Chek food store on Main Street in Sayreville, NJ, and the ShopRite supermarket on Route 35 in Hazlet, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
The winning Mega Millions tickets were purchased in the drawing on Friday, Sept. 6, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release on Monday, Sept. 9.

The winners were sold at the E-Z Chek food store on Main Street in Sayreville and the ShopRite supermarket on Route 35 in Hazlet.

The winning numbers were 6, 23, 41, 59, and 63. The Mega Ball was 25.

A ticket worth $20,000 was also purchased at a convenience store in Medford. No one in the U.S. matched all six numbers to win the estimated $740 million prize.

The ShopRite in Hazlet also sold a Powerball winner worth $100,000 back in June.

The next drawing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10 and the jackpot was an estimated $800 million.

