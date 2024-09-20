Slain Eatontown Taxi Driver's Accused Killer Captured, Prosecutor Says

Gaetano S. Scannavino, 25, of Brooklyn, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree carjacking, and two second-degree weapons offenses in connection with the Saturday, Sept. 14 death of Anthony Hill, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Hazlet police responded to the parking lot of 270 Route 36, a local motel, where they found Hill, of Eatontown, dead near a dumpster having suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Scannavino was identified as a suspect and later arrested by members of the NYPD. He remains in custody in New York awaiting extradition, pending proceedings to be held in Monmouth County Superior Court.

A GoFundMe page created in Hill's memory raised more than $1,300 as of Friday, Sept. 20.

"Ant was a devoted husband, father, and friend, known for his kind heart and dedication to his family," wrote Anita Pierce, the fundraiser's organizer. "As a long-time cab driver for Yellow Car in Red Bank, many of you may remember him as the friendly face behind the wheel, always willing to help others."

