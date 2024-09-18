Overcast 69°

Eatontown Taxi Driver's Body Found Near Dumpster In Hazlet Motel Parking Lot: Prosecutors

A taxi driver from Eatontown was found shot dead outside a Hazlet motel, authorities said.

The Holly Hill Motel in Hazlet, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Anthony Hill, 42, was found dead on Saturday, Sept. 14, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Officers responded to an emergency medical call in the parking lot of Holly Hill Motel on Route 36 at around 7:18 a.m.

Police found Hill with several gunshot wounds on the ground near a dumpster. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is helping the Hazlet Police Department in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about Hill should call the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Hazlet police at 732-264-0763, ext. 2138.

