Eatontown Taxi Driver Shot Dead Was Loving Dad, 'Friendly Face' Behind Wheel: Fundraiser

The body of 42-year-old Anthony Hill was discovered in the parking lot of Holly Hill Motel on Saturday, Sept. 14. Police found Hill with several gunshot wounds on the ground near a dumpster at around 7:18 a.m.

A GoFundMe page created in Hill's memory raised more than $950 from at least 24 donations as of Friday, Sept. 20.

"Ant was a devoted husband, father, and friend, known for his kind heart and dedication to his family," wrote Anita Pierce, the fundraiser's organizer. "As a long-time cab driver for Yellow Car in Red Bank, many of you may remember him as the friendly face behind the wheel, always willing to help others."

Hill was born in Long Branch on Thursday, Aug. 5, 1982, according to his obituary from Fiore Funeral Homes. He graduated from Long Branch High School in 2000 and worked for Yellow Car for 18 years.

The obituary also said Hill married his high school sweetheart and the couple had a daughter and son together.

"Anthony had such an infectious smile and an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way," the obituary read. "He truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; gaming and chatting with family and friends, making creative recipes, watching WWE, Halloween and haunted houses, and spending time with his nieces and nephews."

Hill's visitation will be at Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home on Monmouth Road in Oakhurst from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

No arrests have been announced in the homicide as of press time. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is helping the Hazlet Police Department in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about Hill's killing should call the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Hazlet police at 732-264-0763, ext. 2138.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for Anthony Hill.

