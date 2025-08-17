Hawthorne Native Megan Corcoran Dies, 24

Megan graduated from Hawthorne High School in 2019 and went on to earn her bachelor's from Rowan University in 2024, her obituary says. She had been working as an admissions coordinator for the Recovery Centers of America in South Amboy, her obituary reads.

She is survived by her parents, Michele Green of Hawthorne, and Casey Corcoran of Ridgewood; brother Connor Corcoran, sister Erin Green; step-father Doug Green; grandparents Joseph Kolinsky, Lynn Corcoran; a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her significant other, Tim Knipe.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug 19, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will beon Wednesday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church in Ridgewood. Interment will be private.

Click here for Megan Corcoran's complete obituary.

