Hawthorne Fire Lt. Convinced Child To Send Him Pornography, Records Show

Bradford "Brad" Flaker, 42, of North Haledon, was booked in the Monmouth County Jail on June 6, with no bond, according to inmate records.

Flaker is listed as a 2nd lieutenant with the Hawthorne Fire Department. His Facebook page shows he works as a service tech for Bobcat of North Jersey.

Flaker is accused of having a sexual online relationship with a child between the ages of 13 and 15 years old, according to charges filed out of Belmar and local law enforcement officials.

Other charges out of Belmar indicate Flaker convinced the child to engage in pornography. Charges filed against him in Belmar include:

Knowingly possess/view/control child sex exploit/abuse material

Distribution of child pornography/abuse

Luring/enticing a child by various means

Permitting a child to engage in pornography

Photographing/filming a child in a sex act

Sexual assault – victim 13–15 years old, actor 4+ years older

Criminal attempt – purposely engages in conduct

Criminal attempt – omission is commission of crime

He was also charged in Hawthorne on June 5 with endangering, allowing a child to engage in child pornography, NJ Court records show.

That charge followed a warrant executed at Flaker’s North Haledon home, Hawthorne police told Daily Voice.

Flaker remains in Monmouth County Correctional Institution as of Sunday. Additional court information was not immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hawthorne and receive free news updates.