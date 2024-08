At 12:50 a.m., Morris and Essex train 6907 struck the pedestrian just east of Broad Street Station, NJ Transit said. The train had departed New York Penn Station at 12:34 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Dover at 2:13 a.m., NJ Transit said.

The pedestrian was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, NJ Transit said. An investigation is ongoing, NJ Transit said.

