All Lanes Of Route 280 Closed Due To Major Crash Investigation In Harrison

A portion of Route 280 was closed in Hudson County due to a crash investigation early Sunday, Aug. 25.
The NJDOT site says the crash happened in the westbound lanes, east of Exit 16E in Harrison around 5 a.m.
As of 9:45 a.m., all westbound lanes were closed in Harrison.
