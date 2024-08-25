Mostly Cloudy 74°

All Lanes Of Route 280 Closed Due To Major Crash Investigation In Harrison

A portion of Route 280 was closed in Hudson County due to a crash investigation early Sunday, Aug. 25.

All westbound lanes closed.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
The NJDOT site says the crash happened in the westbound lanes, east of Exit 16E in Harrison around 5 a.m.

As of 9:45 a.m., all westbound lanes were closed in Harrison.

