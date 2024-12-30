Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 56°

4 People, Including 2 Juveniles, Assaulted 13-Year-Old At Harrison Hotel: Prosecutor

Four people were charged with assaulting a 13-year-old girl at a hotel in Harrison on Sunday, Dec. 29, authorities said.

That morning, Newark Police Department responded to a report of a girl being held against her will and assaulted at a hotel on Passaic Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The girl said she was locked in a room by a number of acquaintances and physically assaulted, Suarez said. The girl said the group attempted to sexually assault her and handguns were present in the room, Suarez said..

A search of the room turned up two handguns and hollow point bullets, Suarez said.

Two 15-year-old Newark girls were charged as a juvenile with kidnapping, assault, attempted sexual assault and multiple weapons offenses, Suarez said. Tavin McCullough and Kyle Green, both 18-year-old Newark residents were charged with multiple weapons offenses and endangering the welfare of a child, Suarez said.

