Whippany Firefighter Injured In Training Exercise Sees Outpouring Of Support

Danus was injured during a routine drill while taking part in a training exercise on Tuesday, May 6, the Whippany Fire Department said. He remains hospitalized Morristown Medical Center and faces a lengthy rehabilitation.

A fundraiser has been set up to Danus' family, which includes his wife, Tracey and his children, Jacob, Jessica and Josh. As of Tuesday, July 8, more than $10,000 has been raised.

Danus has been a member of the Whippany Fire Department since April 2021 and is also a member of the Florham Park First Aid Squad and previously served on the Morris Township Fire Department.

"We are... reviewing the incident thoroughly to understand exactly what occurred and to reinforce our commitment to the highest safety standards in all training operations," Fire Chief Paul Perrello said when the injury occurred.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hanover Township and receive free news updates.