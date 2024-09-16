Officers Attacked After Trying To Detain Man At Red Carpet Inn: Hanover Township PD

Three officers responded to the Red Carpet Inn on Route 10 to investigate reports of threats made from one motel guest to another, Hanover Township police said in a release. While questioning a suspect, officers observed a man light a cigarette in the hallway after being warned multiple times in the past he could not smoke inside the motel, police said.

The man was told he would receive a summons and proceeded to flee into a room, police said. When the officer grabbed the man's arm to prevent him from entering the room, he began to resist and the man's wife and daughter became unruly toward the officers by yelling threats and profanity and trying to pull officers away, police said.

When other officers attempted to arrest the daughter, two other male motel guests attacked the officers, police said. A large fight ensued in the hallway and the officers called for assistance, police said.

Additional Hanover officers responded along with multiple officers from surrounding jurisdictions and ultimately the scene was secured, police said.

Three men and two women were arrested and transported to police headquarters, officers said. Several of the Hanover Officers received injuries, but none requiring medical attention, police said.

