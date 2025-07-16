NJ Man Arrested For Inhaling Chemicals In Vehicle, 3rd Arrest In 2 Months: Police

Neil Perry was observed in the driver’s seat with the engine running inhaling from an aerosol cannister, Hanover Township police said.

Perry exhibited signs of impairment and field sobriety tests were conducting resulting in Perry’s arrest and having him charged with driving while intoxicated, being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, and inhalation of toxic chemicals to cause intoxication, police said.

A week after his arrest in Hanover, Perry was arrested in Mount Olive after he was found inhaling aerosol chemicals while at Walmart in South Flanders.

Perry was found inside a silver Honda slumped over the steering wheel with a can of electronic duster in his hand, police said. There were several other aerosol chemical cans observed on the passenger seat and the floor, police said.

In May, Perry was arrested in Hanover after he was found inhaling chemicals while operating a vehicle. He was charged with DWI, possession of toxic chemicals to cause intoxication, and inhaling fumes to cause intoxication, Hanover police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hanover Township and receive free news updates.