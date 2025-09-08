Man Pepper Sprayed Victim At McDonald's: Hanover Police

On Friday, Aug. 22, officers responded to the McDonald's at 235 Ridgedale Ave. after Justin Kennedy was being verbally abusive to a female employee, when a man advised him to stop, Hanover police said.

Both men were walking out of the location when Kennedy turned around and sprayed the victim in the face with pepper spray, police said.

Kennedy is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, disorderly conduct and traffic violations, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hanover Township and receive free news updates.