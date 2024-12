Police responded to a residence in the township where Juan Silveriodisla and a co-worker were working on a home, Hanover Township police said. An argument turned physical, and Silveriodisla assaulted the co-worker with a pole, police said.

Silveriodisla was charged with assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said. He was release pending a court date, police said.

