Rain 55°

SHARE

Hanover Firefighter Injured In Drill: Authorities

A firefighter was injured during a training exercise at the Hanover Township Department of Public Works complex on Tuesday, May 6, authorities said.

Hanover Township Fire Department

Hanover Township Fire Department

 Photo Credit: Hanover Township Fire Department Facebook
Sam Barron

The firefighter, who has not been identified, was injured during a routine drill, the Whippany Fire Department said. They were transported to Morristown Medical Center for treatment, authorities said.

The firefighter is in serious but stable condition, authorities said.

"We are... reviewing the incident thoroughly to understand exactly what occurred and to reinforce our commitment to the highest safety standards in all training operations," Fire Chief Paul Perrello said.

to follow Daily Voice Hanover Township and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE