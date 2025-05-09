Hanover Firefighter Injured In Drill: Authorities

The firefighter, who has not been identified, was injured during a routine drill, the Whippany Fire Department said. They were transported to Morristown Medical Center for treatment, authorities said.

The firefighter is in serious but stable condition, authorities said.

"We are... reviewing the incident thoroughly to understand exactly what occurred and to reinforce our commitment to the highest safety standards in all training operations," Fire Chief Paul Perrello said.

