Four Men Broke Into Hanover Home: Police

At 11:14 a.m., officers responded to a burglary at a Reynolds Avenue residence after a witness saw suspects entering the back of the home, Hanover Township police said.

An officer spotted a vehicle matching the description leaving the area and the vehicle was stopped, police said. Officers found signs of forced entry and the four suspects inside the vehicle were arrested, police said.

The four suspects arrested were Florin Coman, a 23-year-old Renton, Washington resident, Roberto Dobrescu, a 35-year-old Glendale, New York resident, Robert Stoica, a 35-year-old Brooklyn resident and Francisco Vaduva, a 30-year-old Federal Way resident.

They were charged with burglary, conspiracy, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools, police said. They were wanted by other agencies from different states for similar offenses, police said.

