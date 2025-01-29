California Woman Admits To $800,000 Fraud: Morris County Prosecutor

In 2023, Anna Marie Bustamante posed as an authorized vendor when the victim sent her $806,727.92, via a bank account that was made to resemble the bank account of the authorized vendor, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

As part of her plea agreement with prosecutors, Bustamante is expected to be sentenced to 364 days in the Morris County Correctional Center as a condition of probation, authorities said.

The victim was able to recover all but $5,000 of the funds stolen, authorities said. As a condition of probation, the defendant will be required to pay the victim $5,000 to make the victim whole, authorities said.

