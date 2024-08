The bus was heading south on State Highway 31 in Glen Gardner, when the driver lost control at milepost 37.5 around 3:10 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

The bus hit a mailbox and ended up in a ditch, leaving the 10 children and one adult with minor injuries, Lebron said.

The crash investigation remains ongoing.

