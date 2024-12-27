NULL 40°

Firefighters Extinguish 'Stubborn' Sussex County Blaze: Hampton Township FD

It took a couple hours but firefighters were able to extinguish a fire in Sussex County on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 26, authorities said.

Firefighters responding to a chimney fire

 Photo Credit: Hampton Township Fire & Rescue Facebook
Sam Barron

At 9:44 p.m., the Sussex County Sheriffs 911 Center alerted firefighters of a fire on West Lakeside Lane, Hampton Township Fire and Rescue said. First responders arrived on scene to find a chimney fire that had turned into a structure fire, firefighters said.

"Firefighters chased this stubborn fire, into several void spaces before completing extinguishment," Hampton Township Fire and Rescue said

Firefighters spent about 2.5 hours fighting the blaze, officials said and the fire is under investigation. 

