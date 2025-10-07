Hammonton's Frog Rock Country Club Destroyed By Fire

Firefighters were called to 420 Boyer Avenue, the Frog Rock Golf and Country Club in Hammonton, around 2:39 a.m. for reports of an explosion and fire, according to the Hammonton Fire Department.

First-arriving crews found a fully involved commercial structure with heavy fire spreading throughout the building and into nearby greens and wooded areas, the department said.

Firefighters from Hammonton and numerous mutual aid partners responded to the scene, officials said.

The blaze was brought under control, but crews remained on site as of Tuesday morning, according to the department.

No injuries had been reported as of press time.

